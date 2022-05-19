BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Arrival writes off Roborace autonomous racing company
UP NEXT
How Mahle is getting ready for the electric vehicle shift

Arrival writes off Roborace autonomous racing company

Filings show Roborace has been renamed Arrival R to focus on 'interactive leisure and entertainment software'
News
2 mins read
19 May 2022

Arrival, the owner of the autonomous racing car project Roborace, has written off the value of the company in its latest accounts, after judging it would never make money.

UK electric vehicle start-up Arrival took a $20.7 million (£16.7m) impairment charge in 2021 on its ownership of Roborace as well as on charging stations and other leases “that are no longer expected to generate future cash flows”, the company said in a filing published on April 27. Impairment in accounting usually means a permanent reduction in value.

The Roborace automonous racecar was revealed by Arrival CEO Denis Sverdlov at the 2017 Mobile World Congress along with plans to build 20 to create a race series that would be held ahead of Formula E events on the same circuits.

Related articles

Following a head-to-head display with two cars at the 2018 German e-Prix in Berlin, Roborace ran a low-key ‘Season Beta’ in 2020 with seven so-called DevBot cars that could be run autonomously or with a driver. A video of a car making a right turn to crash into wall on the Thuxton racetrack went viral, but at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed the DevBot test car set the first ever autonomous timed run up the hill, with a time of 1:06.96. 

Autocar has approached Arrival about the future of Roborace.

Roborace was original established by Sverdlov’s Kinetik Group but Arrival bought the company in 2020 for just $10,000, Arrival said in its April filing. Roborace has been renamed Arrival R, the filing said. Arrival R is a company specialising in “ready-made interactive leisure and entertainment software development” according to its listing on the Government’s Companies House information website, suggesting Roborace could continue to exist in a more virtual form.

Arrival is currently suffering cash squeeze that will see it run out of money next year if it doesn’t find alternative sources of funding, Berenberg, a bank, warned this week. 

Developers who worked on Roborace are now focused on autonomous projects within Arrival. The biggest self-driving projects at the moment within the company are the autonomous ‘WeMo’ robots that will carry parts and finished modules around the company’s first microfactory in Bicester, near Oxford, when production of the flagship electric van starts in the third quarter this year.

Used cars for sale

 Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Feel 3dr
2015
£4,499
78,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 208 1.6 Bluehdi Active 5dr
2016
£4,600
55,001miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,688
90,470miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,741
72,459miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 0.9 Twinair Lounge 3dr
2015
£4,990
74,284miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,000
80,120miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2015
£5,183
63,386miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Se 3dr
2015
£5,290
62,279miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 Blue Drive Se 5dr
2016
£5,299
77,075miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Honda Jazz eHEV front corner

Honda Jazz 1.5 i-MMD Hybrid EX Style 2022 UK review

Honda Jazz 1.5 i-MMD Hybrid EX Style 2022 UK review
Range Rover UK 99

Land Rover Range Rover D350 HSE 2022 UK review

Land Rover Range Rover D350 HSE 2022 UK review
1 aston martin valkyrie amr pro

First ride: Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro review

First ride: Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro review
1 BMW M4 non comp Manual 2022 FD front track

BMW M4 manual 2022 review

BMW M4 manual 2022 review
024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

1 Honda Jazz eHEV front corner

Honda Jazz 1.5 i-MMD Hybrid EX Style 2022 UK review

Honda Jazz 1.5 i-MMD Hybrid EX Style 2022 UK review
Range Rover UK 99

Land Rover Range Rover D350 HSE 2022 UK review

Land Rover Range Rover D350 HSE 2022 UK review
1 aston martin valkyrie amr pro

First ride: Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro review

First ride: Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro review
1 BMW M4 non comp Manual 2022 FD front track

BMW M4 manual 2022 review

BMW M4 manual 2022 review
024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

View all latest drives