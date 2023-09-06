Magna in talks to build Chinese EV in Europe

Magna Steyr – a division of Magna International – is in talks with a Chinese brand to produce cars in Europe, president Uwe Geissinger has revealed at the 2023 Munich motor show in Germany.

Citing extra capacity at the company’s contract manufacturing facility in Graz, Austria, Geissinger said talks had started with a Chinese brand on the possibility of production there, although he indicated that no firm agreement had yet been made.

“Whether we make them in Graz or a new facility depends on how the talks turn out,” he told Automotive News Europe when asked about the possibility of Chinese EVs being produced in Austria, without revealing the identity of the company.

Magna Steyr already closely co-operates with BAIC and its Arcfox EV brand in China under a joint venture called Magna Blue Sky Technology.