BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Magna in talks to build Chinese EV in Europe
UP NEXT
Volkswagen slashes new car development times to 36 months

Magna in talks to build Chinese EV in Europe

Contract manufacturer already produces the Fisker Ocean and Jaguar I-Pace EVs at its plant in Austria
Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
6 September 2023

Magna Steyr – a division of Magna International – is in talks with a Chinese brand to produce cars in Europe, president Uwe Geissinger has revealed at the 2023 Munich motor show in Germany.

Citing extra capacity at the company’s contract manufacturing facility in Graz, Austria, Geissinger said talks had started with a Chinese brand on the possibility of production there, although he indicated that no firm agreement had yet been made.

“Whether we make them in Graz or a new facility depends on how the talks turn out,” he told Automotive News Europe when asked about the possibility of Chinese EVs being produced in Austria, without revealing the identity of the company.

Related articles

Magna Steyr already closely co-operates with BAIC and its Arcfox EV brand in China under a joint venture called Magna Blue Sky Technology.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives