BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Job cuts at Dutch factory as Mini production winds down
UP NEXT
JLR: Land Rover Discovery has "huge potential" as its own brand

Job cuts at Dutch factory as Mini production winds down

VDL Nedcar plant in the Netherlands cuts 1800 jobs as current Mini Countryman is phased out
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
2 June 2023

The VDL Nedcar factory in the Netherlands, which builds the Mini Countryman and Convertible, has announced it is cutting down to one shift and making redundancies as the current-generation models are phased out.

Around 1800 employees across the production and administrative departments will be made redundant as a result of the switch to a sole day shift from 1 November 2023.

Production of the Countryman will move to a BMW site in Leipzig, Germany, for the next-generation model and the new Convertible will be built at Mini’s home plant in Oxford.

Related articles

VDL said in a statement that it could not rule out further job cuts from 1 March 2024, when its contract with BMW ends.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Drives

porsche 911 sport classic 2023 01 cornering front
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2023 UK first drive
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2023 UK first drive
vauxhall astra gse review 2023 21 tracking front
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
volkswagen amarok style review 2023 01 cornering front
Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI 205 Style 2023 UK first drive
Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI 205 Style 2023 UK first drive
vw id3 review 2023 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
porsche cayenne e hybrid review 202301 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive

View all latest drives