Job cuts at Dutch factory as Mini production winds down

The VDL Nedcar factory in the Netherlands, which builds the Mini Countryman and Convertible, has announced it is cutting down to one shift and making redundancies as the current-generation models are phased out.

Around 1800 employees across the production and administrative departments will be made redundant as a result of the switch to a sole day shift from 1 November 2023.

Production of the Countryman will move to a BMW site in Leipzig, Germany, for the next-generation model and the new Convertible will be built at Mini’s home plant in Oxford.

VDL said in a statement that it could not rule out further job cuts from 1 March 2024, when its contract with BMW ends.