JLR to assemble Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models in India

Jaguar Land Rover will build Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models in India, the first country outside of the UK to produce the brand’s luxury SUVs.

The move will help the British marque fulfil growing demand from Asian buyers. Currently, neighbouring China is JLR’s biggest retail market, with 104,123 sales last year (up 14.4% year on year), and India one of its biggest growers, with an 81% year-on-year increase (4436 sales).

Currently built at only JLR’s Solihull Plant, Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models will be assembled – expected to be from knock-down kits – at parent company Tata Motors’ Pune plant, located near Mumbai in western India.

The plant has been assembling other JLR models for more than a decade, starting with the Land Rover Freelander 2 in 2011.