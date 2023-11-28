BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Industry bosses call for EV incentives to aid private buyers
UP NEXT
Audi RS Q3 removed from sale in the UK

Industry bosses call for EV incentives to aid private buyers

Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders highlights record investment in UK industry – but says strong domestic market is vital to maintain it
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
28 November 2023

Automotive industry bosses have called for incentives to help private buyers switch to electric vehicles, claiming that it is vital to ensure continued investment in the UK car production.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) says the UK automotive manufacturing sector has secured around £20 billion of investment this year, compared with a total of £16.2bn in the previous seven years combined.

Those investments include around £2bn of fresh investment in Nissan’s Sunderland plant to build two new EVs and a third battery factory, £600 million by BMW to build electric Minis in Oxford and around £4bn for the planned battery factory in Somerset by JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) parent Tata Group.

Related articles

Speaking at the SMMT annual dinner, chief executive Mike Hawes said: “The industry is betting big on Britain, and government has rightly recognised the value that automotive manufacturing brings to the UK.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives