Envision wins £1 billion funding for Nissan Sunderland battery plant

Japanese battery maker will receive £680m of UK government-backed funding and £320m from private equity

Charlie Martin Autocar
12 May 2025

Nissan partner firm Envision AESC has attracted £1 billion of investment into a new EV battery factory in Sunderland, priming it to supply cells for the next-generation Nissan Leaf.

The deal comprises £680 million of funding from a group of banks (including BBVA, HSBC, the SMBC Group, Société Générale and Standard Chartered), guaranteed by two UK government bodies, the National Wealth Fund and UK Export Finance. The remaining £320m comes from private financiers and Envision itself.

This will allow Envision to begin tooling up a new factory across the road from its existing plant on the Nissan site on Wearside.

