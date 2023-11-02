Jaguar Land Rover posts record revenues as sales increase

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) posted record revenues of £13.8 billion in the first half of the financial year, a 42% year-on-year increase, alongside a substantial profit increase.

The manufacturer's financial results for the second quarter of the 2023-2024 financial year reveal it generated £6.9bn in revenue from July to September, with a pre-tax profit figure of £442 million - up from a £173m loss in the same quarter last year.

The latest numbers reflect a rapid recovery from heavy losses in the wake of the pandemic.