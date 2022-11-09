Jaguar Land Rover reduces losses but delays persist

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) narrowed its losses for the three-month period to the end of September but remains unable to meet strong demand for its most profitable models due to ongoing chip shortages, the company said.

JLR lost £173 million in the quarter, compared with £302m in the same quarter in 2021, as wholesales (sales to dealers) rose 18% to 89,899 units, according to company figures.

The company is sitting on an order bank of 205,000 cars, 70% of which are for the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Defender. “Demand for our most profitable and desired vehicles remains strong,” CEO Thierry Bolloré said in a statement.

The Defender remained the company’s best-selling car for the period, with wholesales at 17,483 units. The Range Rover Evoque was the number two best-seller, followed by the Range Rover, sales of which more than doubled from the previous quarter to 12,157.

JLR has suffered a slow ramp-up in production of both the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport as it struggled to source chips. However, it said it expects to see the chip shortage ease after “increasing partnership agreements with semiconductor suppliers” that will boost volumes in the next six months.

JLR has benefited from a 38% increase in sales in China, which became its biggest retail market in the last quarter, overtaking Europe. Sales were down 10% in Europe, and 7% in the UK specifically, from the previous quarter.

Jaguar wholesales, meanwhile, were up from the same period last year despite a 19% dip in sales for the I-Pace electric SUV compared with the same period last year. Sales of the Jaguar F-Pace SUV climbed 88% to 7474, making it the brand's most popular model by far.