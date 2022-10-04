BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: VW Group brands to simulate IPOs following Porsche success
UP NEXT
New 2024 Mini Aceman gears up to rival Kia Niro EV

VW Group brands to simulate IPOs following Porsche success

Volkswagen Group will use initial public offering ‘training sessions’ for each brand to inform strategy
charlie_martin_headshot
News
2 mins read
4 October 2022

Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume has confirmed that the company may simulate initial public offerings (IPOs) for its brands in response to an internal push for greater focus on capital markets.

Blume said any IPO-based exercise should be understood as a “training session” responding to “clear motivation” within the Volkswagen Group to place greater emphasis on the financial sector.

Results from these sessions are expected to be presented at a capital markets day in 2023.

Related articles

In an interview with German trade newspaper Handelsblatt, Blume added that there is “a lot of potential” underlining the Volkswagen Group’s marques. The comments sparked widespread speculation that more brands could follow Porsche on the trade bloc, given its successful launch on the open market earlier this week.

However, this isn't the case, a spokesman for the Volkswagen Group told Autocar Business: “Following the successful IPO of Porsche AG, Oliver Blume suggested in an interview that using the IPO process could be a useful theoretical tool to aid in the strategic planning of the individual VW Group brand. This should not be interpreted as a plan to list the brands, rather simply to aid management planning.”

As such, it's highly unlikely that any brand under the umbrella – let alone any which manufactures cars, such as Bentley or Lamborghini – will launch an IPO in the near future.

Nonetheless, Volkswagen Group chief financial officer Arno Antlitz has been steadfast in hinting that the group’s battery division, Powerco, could be floated next.

Following the formal announcement of the Porsche IPO, Antlitz said that it would give Powerco “greater flexibility” for its own IPO.

Antlitz reiterated this in an interview with Reuters last week: "The next project is strategic partnerships or a potential IPO of the battery unit. I can't say more for now.”

These comments, plus the initial success of the Porsche launch, hint that going public could be a key facet of the Volkswagen Group’s financial strategy in the long term.

Advertisement

Latest business news

Volkswagen ID 3 2021 front detail
An IPO for Volkswagen's battery division, Powerco, has been hinted at

VW Group brands to simulate IPOs following Porsche success

VW Group brands to simulate IPOs following Porsche success
Autocar Business AFS report October 2022
Download the first monthly report by Autocar Business and Auto Forecast Solutions below

NEW in-depth industry analyst report: download now

NEW in-depth industry analyst report: download now
Citroen Dealership 2021
Long-term leases will include multiple refurbishments, with cars eventually recycled for materials and parts

Citroen exploring 15-year car leases with recycled parts

Citroen exploring 15-year car leases with recycled parts
Person exiting Cruise Chevrolet Bolt 2022
GM CEO Mary Barra said in July that Cruise could eventually raise $50 billion per year

Why GM's Cruise division is bullish despite losing $5m a day

Why GM&#039;s Cruise division is bullish despite losing $5m a day
Lexus NX 2022 front quarter tracking
Lexus topped Reliability Survey, with all its featured cars exceeding 96% rating

Inside the industry: Desirability is no excuse for unreliability

Inside the industry: Desirability is no excuse for unreliability

View all business news

Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

01 Caterham Super Seven 2000 FD 2022 lead front
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
01 Genesis Electrified GV70 FD 2022 lead track
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
alpina b4 gran coupe 01 front tracking
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
MG5 front
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
bentley bentayga ewb 01 front tracking
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive

View all latest drives