Nissan is set to call off talks with rival Honda over a merger that would have brought together two of Japan’s biggest manufacturers, according to reports.

The two firms signed a Memorandum of Understanding to investigate merging their operations last December, with the plan to agree a final deal by June 2025. The agreement would have seen the two brands remain separate, but adopting shared platforms and powertrains, and merging many of their production operations. It would have created one of the world's largest car firms.