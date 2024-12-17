BACK TO ALL NEWS
Official: Honda and Nissan confirm merger plans
Official: Honda and Nissan confirm merger plans

The two Japanese firms are in talks to join forces in new holding company that could also include Mitsubishi

James Attwood
News
3 mins read
23 December 2024

Japanese giants Honda and Nissan have confirmed that they will begin talks to merge their companies into a new automotive powerhouse – that could also include Mitsubishi.

Honda and Nissan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to hold discussions over a ‘business integration’ of the two companies in a new joint holding company. They have also signed a separate MoU with Mitsubishi for that firm to explore that firm becoming part of the holding company. The plans were first reported by Nikkei last week.

Talks will begin shortly, with the goal to reach a definitive agreement by June 2025, with the merger then going through in August 2026. If it happens the two brands would remain distinct, but behind the scenes they would standardise platforms and powertrains, share R&D and collaborate on manufacturing. 

Nissan and Honda are Japan’s second- and third-largest car manufacturers, and combined to sell nearly 7.5 million cars worldwide last year. 

In March this year the two firms announced plans to form a strategic partnership to develop electric vehicles, and in August that agreement was expanding to become far more wide-ranging, including research into software-defined vehicles.

The two firms have said the new agreement is intended to “maintain global competitiveness” and “deliver more attractive products”.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said the MoU agreement “marks a pivotal moment as we begin discussions on business integration that has the potential to shape our future.”

He added: “By uniting the strengths of both companies, we can deliver unparalleled value to customers worldwide who appreciate our respective brands. Together, we can create a unique way for them to enjoy cars that neither company could achieve alone.”

Analysis: Nissan-Honda merger would create new automotive powerhouse

Honda CEO Toshihiro Mite added that “bringing together the resources including knowledge, talents and technologies that Honda and Nissan have been developing over the long years is essential to overcome challenging environmental shifts that the auto industry is facing.”

Mibe said that the two firms have “distinctive strengths”, and that by merging they can become “the one and only leading company that creates new mobility value through chemical reaction that can only be driven through synthesis of the two teams.”

How the merger would work

Honda and Nissan’s plan is to form a new joint holding company that would serve as the parent company of both firms. That would be achieved through a joint share transfer, which will need to be approved by shareholders from both firms. The exact share transfer ratio will be determined by the final agreement.

The new company would be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with the merger planned to go into place in August 2026.

The firms have signed a separate MoU with Mitsubishi to explore that company joining the merger talks. Mitsubishi says that it will decide how it will proceed near the end of January 2025.

Nissan and Honda will form a special committee that will look at how best to integrate. One key area the firm is looking at is standardising vehicle platforms of both companies across various segments, which would reduce production complexity and cost and increase economies of scale.

The firm would also streamline their powertrain portfolio, although the new entity would continue to offer pure combustion, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric models.

Another key area of the merger would be increasing their shared research and development, particularly in areas such as software-defined vehicles, which will be key to future growth.

Honda and Nissan will also look to optimise their manufacturing plants and service facilities, and also to integrate their supply chain network and back-office operations.

The deal would have significant effects on the wider car industry. Nissan has been in a long-time alliance with French company Renault, with both firms set to produce EVs on shared platforms in the coming years.

This isn't the first time the two manufacturers have been linked to a merger: in 2020, the Financial Times reported that then Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe had pushed the two firms into talks due to concerns over the deteriorating relationship between Nissan and Renault at the time. However, both companies were said to have rejected the plans.

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar's acting magazine editor. Having served in that role since June 2023, he is in charge of the day-to-day running of the world's oldest car magazine, and regularly interviews some of the biggest names in the industry to secure news and features, such as his world exclusive look into production of Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Tonrichard 23 December 2024

Isn't this a similar type of arrangement that Nissan had to do to get Renault to rescue them the last time they got into trouble? We know that the Nissan management resented this and dragged their heels on technology and platform sharing. Andy Palmer wanted the two companies to collaborate on their first EV project but Nissan wanted to go their own way with the Leaf rather than share a programme with Renault which then left them to develop the Zoe. These companies could have been a powerhouse for EV development but Nissan were never really committed to EVs and had only been persuaded by Ghosn and Palmer that they had to have an alternative to the successful Toyota Prius. 

johnfaganwilliams 18 December 2024

And so the second act of the tragedy begins. How long before the German trio are forced to at least co-operate? It is hard to believe that politicians all over the world were so seduced by the mirage that is climate change (aka Global Warming and An Inconvenient Truth) as to put at risk the very foundations of their manufacturing sectors in pursuit of Net Zero. The Impossible Dream as we will all see in the next 15 years. With Trump at least America has a chance of redemption. The UK with Marxists Mandelson and Starmer and Germany - currently with no effective government - destroyed by Merkel are finished. France severly wounded and now Japan in manufacturing crisis. All because of a religion with little foundation other than that C02 - the very foundation of life - is evil. I'm glad, for once, to be old.

