Nissan-Honda merger would create new automotive powerhouse

The reported merger talks between Honda and Nissan could divide the Japanese car-making industry into two powerful entities.

Neither Honda nor Nissan has confirmed plans for a merger, first reported on 17 December by the Japanese newspaper Nikkei. However, the pair agreed to work together on software and EVs in August.

A merger would create an automotive force with sales of more than seven million cars annually, based on last year’s figures for both companies.

That would have the new company vying for third place in the global automotive sales charts, along with Hyundai Group, which last year sold 7.3