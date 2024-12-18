BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nissan-Honda merger would create new automotive powerhouse
UP NEXT
Confirmed: New Honda Prelude to feature simulated gearbox

Nissan-Honda merger would create new automotive powerhouse

Wide-reaching merger would create a company selling more than seven million cars per year

Nick Gibbs
News
4 mins read
18 December 2024

The reported merger talks between Honda and Nissan could divide the Japanese car-making industry into two powerful entities.

Neither Honda nor Nissan has confirmed plans for a merger, first reported on 17 December by the Japanese newspaper Nikkei. However, the pair agreed to work together on software and EVs in August.

A merger would create an automotive force with sales of more than seven million cars annually, based on last year’s figures for both companies.

Related articles

That would have the new company vying for third place in the global automotive sales charts, along with Hyundai Group, which last year sold 7.3

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Volvo EX90 review 2024 01
Volvo EX90
6
Volvo EX90
peugeot e 308 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-308
7
Peugeot e-308
ford capri 2024 uk jh 31
Ford Capri
8
Ford Capri
Seat Ibiza
Used Seat Ibiza 2008-2017 review
8
Used Seat Ibiza 2008-2017 review
Lamborghini Revuelto review 2024 29
Lamborghini Revuelto
9
Lamborghini Revuelto

View all car reviews