BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: General Motors appoints top exec to lead mobility push in Europe
UP NEXT
TVR partners with lithium company for EV sports car development

General Motors appoints top exec to lead mobility push in Europe

Mahmoud Samara will lead US firm's European ventures in the areas of mobility, autonomy and electric vehicles
News
2 mins read
15 November 2021

General Motors (GM) has appointed a leading company executive to front its ventures into the European market, leveraging its global strategy in the areas of mobility, autonomy and electric vehicles. 

Mahmoud Samara, currently the vice-president of sales, service and marketing for Cadillac North America, will become the president and managing director of GM Europe from 1 December. 

GM hasn't had a significant presence in Europe since Opel-Vauxhall was sold to the PSA Group in February 2017.

Related articles

“Mahmoud comes to this role with a really impressive track record in delivering a world-class customer experience, as well as growing sales in the North America Cadillac business,” said GM senior vice-president Steve Kiefer. 

“His mission is to transform our current operations into a non-traditional mobility start-up in the region, identifying entrepreneurial opportunities to commercialise our global growth strategy investments in Europe. We will make very deliberate decisions about where and how we compete in Europe."

Samara has held a position at GM since 2004 and has headed the sale of some 200,000 Cadillac vehicles in North America. 

“We will transform our current operations in Europe into an agile mobility start-up which will focus on leveraging GM’s global investment in the areas of EVs, autonomous vehicles, mobility, software-enabled services and many more,” Samara said. “Our business will span the major markets of Europe."

“We have big aspirations in Europe, as it's the second-largest and fastest-growing EV market. I'm confident that the investments we are making today in GM’s global growth strategy will enable us to compete and win in Europe." 

GM will look to invest $35 billion (£26bn) globally into electric and autonomous vehicles by 2025, with plans to contribute to Europe-specific environmental objectives. 

“We will be a non-traditional player and will be very deliverabte about where and how we compete, playing to our strengths, offering unique mobility products to and services to customers in Europe,” Samara said. 

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Limited Edition 3dr
2014
£3,300
99,636miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,495
54,195miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2014
£3,600
60,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen Ds3 1.2 Puretech Dstyle Plus 3dr
2015
£3,600
63,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sri 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,769
87,679miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.3 Cdti Ecoflex Design 5dr [ac]
2014
£3,790
84,470miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,791
69,660miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,791
69,660miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 208 1.0 Vti Active 3dr
2014
£3,800
71,442miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

21C0685 021

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review
1 Audi A8 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI 2021 UK review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI 2021 UK review
mattphoto zs 325

MG ZS EV Long Range 2021 review

MG ZS EV Long Range 2021 review
1 Alpine Legende GT 292 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Alpine A110 Legende GT 292 2021 UK review

Alpine A110 Legende GT 292 2021 UK review
1 Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 first drive review lead

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

21C0685 021

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review
1 Audi A8 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI 2021 UK review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI 2021 UK review
mattphoto zs 325

MG ZS EV Long Range 2021 review

MG ZS EV Long Range 2021 review
1 Alpine Legende GT 292 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Alpine A110 Legende GT 292 2021 UK review

Alpine A110 Legende GT 292 2021 UK review
1 Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 first drive review lead

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review

View all latest drives