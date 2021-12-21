Ferrari tech boss Michael Leiters leaves in management shuffle

A shake-up of Ferrari's senior management team sees three long-standing executives leave to take up posts elsewhere, including chief technology officer Michael Leiters.

In a statement, Ferrari said it is implementing "a new organisational structure, consistent with its strategic goals of exclusivity, excellence and sustainability".

Alongside Leiters, who joined Ferrari in 2014, chief brand diversification officer Nicola Boari and chief manufacturing officer Vincenzo Regazzoni will also depart.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said: "My heartfelt thanks go to Michael, Nicola and Vincenzo for their valuable contributions over the years to the leadership and growth of Ferrari. Thanks also to their efforts we are ready to seize the many, new opportunities in front of us as we build the next era of our extraordinary company."

Ferrari said the trio's replacements will come from both inside and outside the company. They have been 'identified', and will join the firm in January.

Leiters and Regazzoni have yet to comment publicly, but Boari posted on his personal LinkedIn account in the wake of the announcement: "It has been an honor serving Ferrari, a second family for me, for almost 12 years."

He cited the launch of Ferrari's Icona model series, the roll-out of Apple CarPlay and the Tailor Made personalisation programme among his most significant achievements, and said he "will always remain a true Ferrarista in my heart".

Leiters, who has spoken to Autocar several times in his position as chief technology officer, has overseen the development of several important models over the past seven years, including the 986bhp SF90 Stradale, V6-powered 296 GTB and F8 Tributo.

He joined Ferrari from Porsche, where he served in various roles, including SUV line director – a position in which he was responsible for the crucial Cayenne. It is anticipated that the first all-new Ferrari model to launch following Leiters's departure will be the Cayenne-rivalling Purosangue SUV.