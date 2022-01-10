BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ferrari restructures to tackle electrified future
UP NEXT
Report: Korean EV firm buys Ssangyong for £187 million

Ferrari restructures to tackle electrified future

The reshuffle adds new departments and has executives from chip giant join the firm
News
2 mins read
10 January 2022

Ferrari has reorganised its business structure to “enrich product excellence” and help accelerate its move to carbon-neutrality by 2030, with big-name hires from a semiconductor manufacturing giant. 

Five strategic departments - product development; research and development; digital and data; technologies and infrastructure; and purchasing and quality – will now report directly to Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna

Ferrari says its new structure will allow for further innovation, optimised processes and increased innovation, leading to additional collaboration opportunities.  

Related articles

“We want to push the boundaries further in all areas by harnessing technology in a unique Ferrari way,” Vigna said. “Our new organisation will enhance our agility, essential to seizing the opportunities ahead of us in this fast-evolving environment.”

Other departments, such as brand diversification, design and content and communication will also continue to report to the CEO directly. 

The leadership team has also been expanded by promoting current Ferrari employees and through external hires, the firm said, with several executive moves from Europe’s largest semiconductor chip manufacturer. 

Ernesto Lasalandra, former research and development chief at ST Microelectronics, has been moved into a similar role at the Italian car maker.

Angelo Pesci, who spent 20 years with the semiconductor giant, has been appointed chief purchasing and quality officer. 

Vigna himself joined from ST Microelectronics last September, before three members of its senior management team departed, including chief technology officer Michael Leiters. 

Meanwhile, Gianmaria Fulgenzi, who has worked for Ferrari since 2002, has been assigned the role of chief product development officer.

Silvia Gabrielli, at Ferrari since 2019 and formerly of Microsoft, has become chief digital and data officer.

Related review
Ferrari Roma 2020 road test review - hero front
Car Reviews
Ferrari Roma
9
Read our review

Ferrari’s move to electric propulsion is penned for 2030, with the firm’s first EV due in 2025. The Italian manufacturer previously said it wouldn't move to electric until the technology would allow it "to produce a car that fits with our position”. 

“If we bring in new technology, then we need to bring something new to the market. That’s how Ferrari has always worked with new technology. The evolution of new technology is 100% in the DNA of Ferrari,” chairman John Elkann told Autocar.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Electrogenic Porsche 356 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review
1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

Ruf SCR 2021 review

Ruf SCR 2021 review
1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review
1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Ferrari Roma 2020 road test review - hero front

Ferrari Roma

Gorgeous coupé looks to be a proper grand tourer with a front-mounted V8 and an obvious focus on usability

Read our review
Back to top
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Electrogenic Porsche 356 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review
1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

Ruf SCR 2021 review

Ruf SCR 2021 review
1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review
1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review

View all latest drives