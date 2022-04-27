Ex-Ferrari technology boss Michael Leiters named McLaren CEO

McLaren has appointed ex-Ferrari technology boss Michael Leiters as its new CEO, effective from 1 July.

The landmark signing comes in the wake of previous McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt's departure after eight years in the role.

Leiters was one of three high-ranking Ferrari executives to leave Maranello as part of a management shuffle late last year. The Italian brand said it was implementing "a new organisational structure, consistent with its strategic goals of exclusivity, excellence and sustainability", with Leiters departing alongside chief brand diversification officer Nicola Boari and chief manufacturing officer Vincenzo Regazzoni.

The German previously spent time at Porsche, where he served most prominently as the company's SUV line director - overseeing development and production of the crucial Porsche Cayenne.

Leiters will be based at Woking's McLaren Technology Centre and the adjoining McLaren Production Centre but will also have oversight of McLaren's Composites Technology Centre in Rotherham.

His arrival coincides with the imminent market launch of the McLaren Artura - Woking's first series-production hybrid supercar, deliveries of which, McLaren says, are soon to commence.

Leiters said: “I could not be more excited to be joining McLaren Automotive as CEO at this important moment in its journey. McLaren is already recognised as one of the world’s most admired luxury supercar companies.

"I look forward to growing that reputation for our loyal customers, employees, fans and partners as we write the next chapter in McLaren’s illustrious history.”

He was welcomed aboard by McLaren Group executive chairman Paul Walsh, who said: "His extensive industry leadership experience combined with his passion for engineering and future technology will help guide and develop our team as we enter an exciting second decade."