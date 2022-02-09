Ex-Ferrari F1 CEO appointed Aston Martin brand chief

Aston Martin has appointed Marco Mattiacci as its global brand chief and commercial officer shortly after the departure of several established senior leaders at the UK-based firm.

Mattiacci moves to Aston Martin following more than a decade in senior leadership positions at Ferrari, including heading the manufacturer’s North American operations and a spell as managing director and team principal of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team.

Aston Martin says Mattiacci will start his new role immediately, overseeing the firm’s customer and brand experience and product integration and “playing a key role in Aston’s future commercial and product strategy”.

Tobias Moers, CEO of Aston Martin, said: “As we continue this new era for Aston, a key pillar is unleashing the potential of our brand, given its customer loyalty and huge global appeal.

“I’m delighted to welcome Marco to Aston and look forward to working with him and our world-class leadership team to accelerate our breathtaking new product roadmap and unrivalled luxury customer experience.”

Mattiacci’s appointment is the latest in a series of changes at the firm, which lost several senior staff members at the start of the year.

Among the departures were chief special operations officer David King, chief executive for vehicle attributes Matt Becker, director of Q operations Simon Lane and global president of UK and South Africa Phil Eaglesfield. Moer's position has also been uncertain.

Miattiacci said: “Having enjoyed global affection, passion and loyalty for 109 years, Aston is now igniting a new breed of customers with its next generation of product, ultra-luxury customer experience and return to grand prix racing.

“Working as part of a skilled and passionate team, I look forward to being the custodian of this iconic brand, which sits uniquely in the crosshairs of ultra-luxury and high performance.”

Mattiacci also has experience as president and CEO of Ferrari Asia Pacific and has worked with Aston Martin as an advisor. He was named automotive executive of the year in the US in 2012.