BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Arrival to deliver 20 vans this year, down from 600
UP NEXT
Hyundai i10 EV successor primed for 2024 launch

Arrival to deliver 20 vans this year, down from 600

British EV start-up will deliver first vans to UPS in third quarter but forecasts no revenue in 2022
News
2 mins read
11 August 2022

British EV start-up Arrival will deliver only around 20 vans this year, it has said, well down from its April prediction of 400 to 600.

As a result, the company doesn't expect to generate any revenue this year “given delivery times and customer acceptance requirements”, it said in a statement.

Arrival has taken a number of steps to preserve its dwindling cash balance, including reviewing its headcount with the possibility of laying off 800 staff and reportedly halting development of its ride-hailing car.

Related articles

The company said it was focused on keeping to its promised van production start date of the third quarter this year from its first microfactory in Bicester, Oxfordshire.

The first vans will go to its shareholder, logistics provider UPS, it said.

Arrival has also pushed back the start date of van production in its microfactory in Charlotte, Virginia, to 2023, the company said, without giving a specific quarter.

The US factory was due to start production in the final quarter of this year, Arrival wrote in a filing back in April. 

The company plans to raise an additional $300 million (£245.5m) by selling fresh shares, it said. Its share price has fallen by 94% from its height in 2020, meaning that it will have to sell a proportionally a far higher percentage of its remaining stock to raise the money, indicating that it has run out of options to access more capital.

It would raise around $90m (£73.7m) this year and $210m (£173.8m) in 2023 using this method, it added.

The extra capital would allow Arrival to continue with trials of its electric bus,and restart investment at its bus microfactory in Rock Hill, South Carolina, it said.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

skoda karoq review 001 front cornering
Skoda Karoq 1.0 TSI SE Drive 2022 UK review
Skoda Karoq 1.0 TSI SE Drive 2022 UK review
mercedes qeq350 2022 001 panning
Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 2022 UK review
Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 2022 UK review
BMW M8 2022 001 cornering
BMW M8 Competition Coupe 2022 UK review
BMW M8 Competition Coupe 2022 UK review
ferrari 296 gtb 2022 001 cornering front Richard Lane
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 001 cornering front
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 UK review
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Analysts at Berenberg Bank had warned in May that Arrival was in danger of running out of cash as early as next year.

Arrival was among the first to capitalise on the frenetic stock marker interest in first EV start-ups when it listed in 2020. Investors were impressed with its ability to attract investment from Hyundai, which took a 2.57% stake, and UPS, which placed a non-binding order for 10,000 vans with an option for a further 10,000.

That pushed the company’s stock market valuation to around $13.6bn when it first listed, but a combination of events this year has made valuations of EV start-ups collapse, with Arrival now worth $1.2bn, based on its current share price.

Used cars for sale

 Mazda Mazda2 1.3 Takuya Euro 5 5dr
2011
£4,489
50,156miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
BMW 1 Series 1.5 116d SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£9,900
101,500miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Ford FIESTA 1.0T EcoBoost ST-Line X Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£12,995
36,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda OCTAVIA 1.4 TSI SE L Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£13,900
41,600miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
BMW 2 SERIES 3.0 M240i GPF Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£25,420
24,621miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Peugeot 308 1.6 HDi FAP Sport 5dr
2008
£2,395
78,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2010
£3,295
71,519miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Fiesta 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium X Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£8,990
43,342miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai SANTA FE 2.2 CRDi Blue Drive Premium Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (7 Seat)
2018
£18,495
69,698miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

skoda karoq review 001 front cornering
Skoda Karoq 1.0 TSI SE Drive 2022 UK review
Skoda Karoq 1.0 TSI SE Drive 2022 UK review
mercedes qeq350 2022 001 panning
Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 2022 UK review
Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 2022 UK review
BMW M8 2022 001 cornering
BMW M8 Competition Coupe 2022 UK review
BMW M8 Competition Coupe 2022 UK review
ferrari 296 gtb 2022 001 cornering front Richard Lane
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 001 cornering front
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 UK review
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 UK review

View all latest drives