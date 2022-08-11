Arrival to deliver 20 vans this year, down from 600

British EV start-up Arrival will deliver only around 20 vans this year, it has said, well down from its April prediction of 400 to 600.

As a result, the company doesn't expect to generate any revenue this year “given delivery times and customer acceptance requirements”, it said in a statement.

Arrival has taken a number of steps to preserve its dwindling cash balance, including reviewing its headcount with the possibility of laying off 800 staff and reportedly halting development of its ride-hailing car.

The company said it was focused on keeping to its promised van production start date of the third quarter this year from its first microfactory in Bicester, Oxfordshire.

The first vans will go to its shareholder, logistics provider UPS, it said.

Arrival has also pushed back the start date of van production in its microfactory in Charlotte, Virginia, to 2023, the company said, without giving a specific quarter.

The US factory was due to start production in the final quarter of this year, Arrival wrote in a filing back in April.

The company plans to raise an additional $300 million (£245.5m) by selling fresh shares, it said. Its share price has fallen by 94% from its height in 2020, meaning that it will have to sell a proportionally a far higher percentage of its remaining stock to raise the money, indicating that it has run out of options to access more capital.

It would raise around $90m (£73.7m) this year and $210m (£173.8m) in 2023 using this method, it added.

The extra capital would allow Arrival to continue with trials of its electric bus,and restart investment at its bus microfactory in Rock Hill, South Carolina, it said.