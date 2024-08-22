BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Doubts mount over Europe's 'bogus' e-fuels exemption
UP NEXT
Ford cancels seven-seat electric SUV in profitability push

Doubts mount over Europe's 'bogus' e-fuels exemption

High energy demand and rules around its sourcing could lead to a de facto ban on combustion engines
Nick Gibbs
News
4 mins read
22 August 2024

News last year that combustion-engine cars will gain a reprieve in the European Union after 2035 as long as they run on carbon-neutral e-fuels was cause for celebration among the exemption’s chief backers in Germany.

However, not everyone is convinced that legislators are fully behind the shift. BMW CEO Oliver Zipse voiced suspicion that, despite including the exemption, the European Commission is still aiming for what amounts to a de facto ban on combustion engines

“There are currently many indications that the European Commission is driving for a bogus solution in which the ban on combustion engines is relaxed simply by ostensibly opening up to e-fuels,” Zipse told analysts on the company’s second-quarter earnings call.

Related articles

Germany was the driving force behind the exemption, which would allow car makers to continue to sell their most profitable combustion-engine models even after the bulk of their fleet had been switched over to electric.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Toyota Corolla front three quarter
Toyota Corolla
9
Toyota Corolla
ariel nomad 2 review 2024 01 front cornering
Ariel Nomad 2 review
10
Ariel Nomad 2 review
vw id7 gtx review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen ID7 GTX
8
Volkswagen ID7 GTX
vw id7 review
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7
Renault Symbioz front track
Renault Symbioz
7
Renault Symbioz

View all car reviews