BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: ICE cars may continue in EU after 2035 with e-fuels exemption
UP NEXT
Smart #3: new details confirmed ahead of Shanghai debut

ICE cars may continue in EU after 2035 with e-fuels exemption

ICE cars running on more sustainable synthetic fuels may have a future in the EU after 2035
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
27 March 2023

Germany has reached a deal with the European Union to allow the continued sale of new ICE cars in the bloc from 2035 as long as they're running on e-fuels.

Sales of new ICE cars were set to be totally banned from 2035 through legislation enforcing a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions from all new vehicles sold. Only low-volume manufacturers (registering fewer than 1000 vehicles per year) were to be exempt.

The final vote on the law – previously expected to be a formality – was postponed after German and Italian diplomats raised objections to the legislated shift to electric cars, demanding an exemption for e-fuels.

Related articles

E-fuels are made from CO2 captured from the atmosphere and hydrogen so are claimed to be carbon-neutral by their backers.

The support of German diplomats secured by the promised integration of e-fuels means the final vote on the legislation is now expected to pass.

German transport minister Volker Wissing said on Twitter: “Vehicles with combustion engines can also be newly registered after 2035 if they only use CO2-neutral fuels.”

This is despite further objections from Italy, which is reportedly seeking additional guarantees for the use of biofuels (made from biomass, such as wood waste). However, it doesn't alone form a large enough barrier to block the legislation.

The integration of e-fuels into the EU’s plan to reduce emissions from transport is likely to be welcomed by manufacturers such as Ferrari, Lamborghini and Porsche, famed for their combustion engines.

Porsche in particular has been a key driver behind the technology in recent years, having invested $75 million (£61.2m) in Chilean firm Highly Innovative Fuels (HIF).

HIF began operating the Haru Oni plant in Chile in December 2022, producing 130,000 litres of e-methanol for Porsche’s Mobil 1 Supercup race series.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

bmw m850i 2023 001 cornering front
BMW 8 Series Convertible M850i xDrive 2023 UK first drive
BMW 8 Series Convertible M850i xDrive 2023 UK first drive
jaguar f type convertible 2023 001 cornering front
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 75 P450 RWD
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 75 P450 RWD
mercedes benz a class 2023 001 cornering front
Mercedes-Benz A-Class A180 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz A-Class A180 2023 first drive
bentley continental gtc s 2023 001 cornering front
Bentley Continental GTC V8 S
Bentley Continental GTC V8 S
2023 Kia Ray first drive in Seoul 1716
Kia Ray 2023 first drive
Kia Ray 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

However, Porsche currently has no plans to sell the fuel to motorists, reserving it for ‘lighthouse’ projects such as the Supercup, as well as its customer-facing experience centres.

In their current form, e-fuels are also prohibitively expensive for many. For example, British firm Coryton’s fuel, used in Prodrive’s Hunter T1+ Dakar rally-raider, costs roughly twice as much as regular unleaded petrol.

Critics also point out that e-fuels require more energy than is needed to power BEVs on a per-mile basis; and don't completely erase local tailpipe emissions, as BEVs do.

Volkswagen brand boss Thomas Schäfer recently called the debate over e-fuels “unnecessary noise”. With Volkswagen planning to phase out ICE cars in 2033, he asked: “So why spend a fortune on old technology that doesn’t give you any benefit?”

Read more: E-fuel debate is 'unnecessary noise', says Volkswagen boss

Read more: EU's 2035 ban exemption gives small UK sports car makers lifeline

Read more: Editor’s letter: Will e-fuels save the internal combustion engine? (Autocar Business subscription required)

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
The Apprentice 27 March 2023
VW who plan to go all EV in 2033 "why bother with old technology" electrically driven transport is hardly "new" in other words we are making outrageous margins on EV's thank you so stop selling anything else (that might be less profitable)
DVB78 27 March 2023

It's a logical decision.

e-fuels may be needed to power the 100's of millions of ICE cars that will still be driven.

 

xxxx 27 March 2023

Good old EU following the German line. Few back handers there.

Still waiting for the recipe for these e-fuels.

289 27 March 2023

@ xxxx

Spot on xxxx. Thus proving that whilst the EU is supposedly a co-operative, there was always only one country in charge - Deutschland!

I have to say though that at least common sense (in this case) has been seen....there has to be multiple answers to the clean air debate rather than just railing everyone into a zero exhaust output in favour of electricity which is still generated using contaminating materials (Coal, Nuclear, Gas).

BEV tech cannot be catered for/supported within the current deadlines....pointless to soldier on ignoring this fact 'hoping' for the best.

Latest Drives

bmw m850i 2023 001 cornering front
BMW 8 Series Convertible M850i xDrive 2023 UK first drive
BMW 8 Series Convertible M850i xDrive 2023 UK first drive
jaguar f type convertible 2023 001 cornering front
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 75 P450 RWD
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 75 P450 RWD
mercedes benz a class 2023 001 cornering front
Mercedes-Benz A-Class A180 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz A-Class A180 2023 first drive
bentley continental gtc s 2023 001 cornering front
Bentley Continental GTC V8 S
Bentley Continental GTC V8 S
2023 Kia Ray first drive in Seoul 1716
Kia Ray 2023 first drive
Kia Ray 2023 first drive

View all latest drives