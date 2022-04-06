Britishvolt boss on latest updates at north-east gigafactory

As president of global operations at Britishvolt, Graham Hoare is a busy man at the moment. The battery manufacturer recently secured £1.7 billion of funding and is currently gearing up for production to start in 2024 at its Northumberland site having secured planning in 2021.

Previously, Hoare’s background in engineering served him well as he spent nearly 20 years at Ford, rising to chairman of Ford of Britain.

What persuaded you to jump ship from a global car giant to a start-up?

Ford has been a cornerstone of my life for about 35 years. In that time, I also worked with Jaguar Land Rover and BMW, but really, I learned my trade in that company [Ford]. It was very much as an engineer, right the way through global engineering operations. But my main focus was powertrains, so engines and transmissions for Ford cars all over the world. But from the time I spent in the research activity in Ford of North America, which was in the early 2000s, the dawn of the electric revolution was starting.

Electrification was always in my heart as an opportunity. And with this current emphasis [on electrification] in the UK, and really a passion for the environment, it all came together, ultimately, to say it was time for a change.

The other genesis of this switch really was around the ventilator programme that happened at the onset of Covid. I joined together with colleagues in McLaren and Airbus to create 12,000 ventilators for the NHS. It was a 105-day programme and we spent £120 million doing it. And it was at a velocity that I'd never worked at before in my life - it was extremely exhilarating. And that inspired me to say a start-up is the right shape of my future activities.

What’s been the biggest challenge of switching to Britishvolt?