UK petrol station group to add Tesla Supercharger tech to forecourts

Deal with EG Group marks first time that Tesla has sold its EV charger technology to a European third party
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
13 November 2023

UK petrol station operator EG Group will add Tesla Supercharger technology to its forecourts. 

It’s the first time that Tesla has sold its EV charger technology to a European third party – and it paves the way for similar deals to be done, the American electric car giant said.

The new EV Point-branded chargers – which can reach speeds of up to 150kW – will be open-access and not restricted to use by Tesla cars, as is mainly the case with the firm's current 1100-strong Supercharger network in the UK.

