Any tariffs on Chinese electric cars will have “no effect” in slowing their march into the European market, Skoda’s sales and marketing chief has warned.

The EU will today vote to make the temporary tariffs on Chinese manufacturers – including BYD, Chery (owner of Omoda and Jaecoo), Geely (owner of Lotus, Polestar, Smart and Volvo) and SAIC (owner of MG) – permanent.

Currently, SAIC is charged an extra 37.6% on the wholesale price of imported EVs on top of the 10% that it was already required to pay, BYD is charged an extra 17.4% and Geely