Omoda 5 and E5 launched as brand's first UK cars from £25,235
Land Rover revives classic Defender V8 for £190,000

Omoda 5 and E5 launched as brand's first UK cars from £25,235

Chinese car maker starts with petrol and electric SUVs; three other cars are planned over next two years
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
30 August 2024

The Omoda 5 SUV has gone on sale in the UK, priced from £25,235 and positioned as a cheaper alternative to the British-made Nissan Qashqai.

Joined by the electric E5, these are the first offering from Chery-owned Chinese car maker as it plots a rapid expansion in the UK, with plans to bring three more models and double its UK dealerships to 130 by the end of next year.

Available to order now, with deliveries to begin later this year, the 5 is exclusively powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol that generates 183 bhp through a seven-speed auto ‘box.

The electric E5 (pictured below), which has a slightly different interior design and a more aerodynamically friendly front end, starts from £33,055. No hybrid option will be offered.

Drawing power from a 61kWh ‘blade’ battery, it offers a WLTP range of 257 miles. Power comes from a single 204bhp motor. The E5 can charge up to speeds of 80kW, meaning 129 miles can be added in 28 minutes.

Omoda says one of its big pushes in the UK market, bar its “fashion-derived” stylings, is its level of standard kit. In entry level Comfort trim, this includes LEDs lamps, 18in alloys, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, Sony speaker system, and faux-leather coverings.

One difference between the two models is the E5 gets slightly bigger 12.3in twin screens (pictured below) rather than the 5’s 10in screens. 

Latest Reviews

range rover sport sv review 2024 01 cornering front
Range Rover Sport review
9
Range Rover Sport review
porsche cayenne gts review 2024 01
Porsche Cayenne Coupé review
9
Porsche Cayenne Coupé review
Hyundai Santa Fe review front lead
Hyundai Santa Fe
8
Hyundai Santa Fe
aston martin vantage rt 2024 jh 102
Aston Martin Vantage
9
Aston Martin Vantage
Volkswagen Up GTI 2018 review on the road
Used Volkswagen Up GTI 2017-2023 review
8
Used Volkswagen Up GTI 2017-2023 review

omoda 5 review 2024 24

Omoda 5 prototype review

Chery-owned brand heads for the UK with a competitively priced Kona rival

Top end Noble trim, which costs £27,035 and £35,355 respectively, adds 19in alloy, dual zone climate control, and heated seats. Both cars are made at Chery’s factory in Wuhu, China.

Omoda will launch several other cars in the UK over the next year. The 9 mid-sized premium SUV and smaller 3 are planned for UK sale later in 2025; they will be joined by the  sleek 7 in 2026.

Sibling brand Jaecoo is also plotting a UK launch, starting with the 7, a toughened-up and more rugged twin to the Omoda 5.

tetsuyo11 1 June 2024
Chinese EV hype is unreal, supposedly we'll all buy, Chinese cars, Chinese phones, chinese Sportswear. Etc. Guess what, it ain't happening.Why? Because we have this concept called choice where the market is saturated, French, German, British, Italian, Korean, Japanese, American. Yes they will sell a few. Dominate. No chance. I'll wager any of you a bet. Irrespective of what is a good car or whatever based on another 'expert' I won't be buying Chinese because their is too much other choices.....that's democracy for you.
Anton motorhead 31 May 2024
Do we need a new car brand and do we really need two new SUVs to choose from? I don't, but KeithS is probably right. 20 years down the road, we consider the Chinese cars on par with with the best we can build in Europe.
KeithS 31 May 2024

I'm old enough to remember in the 1970s all those strange Japanese cars coming to the UK, and how everyone said they would never catch on. Then in the eighties and nineties cars from Korea that will never match European, or by then those now very much established and highly regarded cars from Japan.

I own two cars, one of which I took delivery of at the beginning of May - an MG3 HYBRID, which is every bit as good as any European supermini but for thousands less. My other car replaced a Maserati, and before that some twenty years of various Jaguars. Its a Genesis Electrified G80, a car which seems to be intentionally ignored by the likes of Autocar and What Car, in favour of its German garbage rivals. Coming up to two years in July, and the Genesis is the best car I've owned! 

 

