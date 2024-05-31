Omoda 5 and E5 launched as brand's first UK cars from £25,235

The Omoda 5 SUV has gone on sale in the UK, priced from £25,235 and positioned as a cheaper alternative to the British-made Nissan Qashqai.

Joined by the electric E5, these are the first offering from Chery-owned Chinese car maker as it plots a rapid expansion in the UK, with plans to bring three more models and double its UK dealerships to 130 by the end of next year.

Available to order now, with deliveries to begin later this year, the 5 is exclusively powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol that generates 183 bhp through a seven-speed auto ‘box.

The electric E5 (pictured below), which has a slightly different interior design and a more aerodynamically friendly front end, starts from £33,055. No hybrid option will be offered.

Drawing power from a 61kWh ‘blade’ battery, it offers a WLTP range of 257 miles. Power comes from a single 204bhp motor. The E5 can charge up to speeds of 80kW, meaning 129 miles can be added in 28 minutes.

Omoda says one of its big pushes in the UK market, bar its “fashion-derived” stylings, is its level of standard kit. In entry level Comfort trim, this includes LEDs lamps, 18in alloys, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, Sony speaker system, and faux-leather coverings.

One difference between the two models is the E5 gets slightly bigger 12.3in twin screens (pictured below) rather than the 5’s 10in screens.