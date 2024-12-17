BACK TO ALL NEWS
Report: Honda and Nissan in shock merger talks

The two Japanese giants could join together as single company, which would include Mitsubishi

James Attwood
News
2 mins read
17 December 2024

Japanese giants Honda and Nissan are set to hold merger talks, according to a report by financial newspaper Nikkei.

The two firms announced plans to work together in order to co-develop electric vehicle platforms and batteries in a bid to take on increasing competition in the EV market. 

According to Nikkei, the two firms are looking at joining forces under a single holding company. The paper added that Mitsubishi Motors, which Nissan holds a 24 per cent stake in, could also be included in the new group.

