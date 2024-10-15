BACK TO ALL NEWS
Renault CEO: It's time to 'find a deal' with China's car industry

Chinese competition could help Europe's car industry grow, says Luca de Meo, but not if we don't let it

Felix Page
15 October 2024

Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo says now is the time for Europe's car industry to "find a deal" with China, after the European Commission approved substantial import tariffs on Chinese-built EVs.

De Meo, who has long been vocal in his belief that protectionist policies are an ill-conceived means of fostering competition, was speaking to journalists at the Paris motor show, shortly after tariffs of between 17.4% and 35.3% were imposed on all EVs built in China and shipped to the EU.

He has previously argued that pushing up the price of EVs from competitively priced newcomers deprives car buyers of choice and suggested that the EU should instead look to nurture its automotive industry with a cohesive industrial strategy that encourages innovation and supports vehicle production.

