Renault calls for flexibility as makers stress over new EU CO2 laws

Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo has called for “flexibility” of emissions targets in the EU from next year, as car makers fret over slower than expected EV growth.

The EU has stuck with a CO2-based system that forces car makers to drive down emissions averages, rather than replicate the UK’s zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which adds the need to sell a growing proportion of electric cars.

However, next year’s EU requirement for car makers to chop 15% from their 2020 average CO2 figures is forcing Renault to sell almost the equivalent percentage of EVs across the EU as it would do in the UK.

“To hit the target, we need to be way above 20%, maybe 22% [or] 23% [EV sales]; that's our estimation,” de Meo told analysts on the French company’s second-quarter earnings call on 29 July.