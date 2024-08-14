BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Renault calls for flexibility as makers stress over new EU CO2 laws
UP NEXT
Subaru to launch two new electric cars in UK by 2026

Renault calls for flexibility as makers stress over new EU CO2 laws

Tougher legislation states that all makers must chop 15% from their 2020 carbon emissions averages
Nick Gibbs
News
5 mins read
14 August 2024

Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo has called for “flexibility” of emissions targets in the EU from next year, as car makers fret over slower than expected EV growth.

The EU has stuck with a CO2-based system that forces car makers to drive down emissions averages, rather than replicate the UK’s zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which adds the need to sell a growing proportion of electric cars.

However, next year’s EU requirement for car makers to chop 15% from their 2020 average CO2 figures is forcing Renault to sell almost the equivalent percentage of EVs across the EU as it would do in the UK. 

Related articles

“To hit the target, we need to be way above 20%, maybe 22% [or] 23% [EV sales]; that's our estimation,” de Meo told analysts on the French company’s second-quarter earnings call on 29 July.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

mazda cx 5 review
Mazda CX-5
7
Mazda CX-5
01 Brabus Rocket R 900 2024 tracking
Brabus Rocket 900 R
8
Brabus Rocket 900 R
bmwm5proto03
BMW M5 prototype review
BMW M5 prototype review
mercedes amg c63s review 2024 01 front tracking
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
6
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
morgan plus four review 2024 01 front cornering
Morgan Plus Four
8
Morgan Plus Four

View all car reviews