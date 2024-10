On a corner of the Renault Group stand at the recent Paris motor show stood the perfect use case for in-wheel motors. The company had stripped the body panels from its new Duo/Bento quadricycle – the replacement for the Twizy – and a large caged area between the rear wheels, incorporating the e-axle with an electric motor and driveshafts, was visible.

Without that, the Bento van version could have repurposed the space to vastly increase its luggage capacity.