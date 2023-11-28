Ex-JLR boss Bollore named director of UK-based battery start-up

Ex-JLR boss Thierry Bolloré has been named board director of UK-based battery software start-up About:Energy.

In his first role since stepping down from the British car maker – formerly known as Jaguar Land Rover – at the end of last year, Bolloré will lead the 18-month-old firm's automotive strategy, which claims to be able to “unlock the potential of battery technology”.

It does this through its unique software algorithm, called the Voltt, which reduces battery development time and costs through optimising battery design and parts supply.