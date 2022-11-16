Thierry Bollore steps down as Jaguar Land Rover CEO

Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bolloré is stepping down from the role, less than two years after arriving at the Gaydon company.
His departure was attributed to “personal reasons” and will take effect officially on 31 December 2022. As of today (16 November), CEO responsibilities will be taken on by chief financial officer Adrian Mardell, who has been at the firm since 1990 and joined the company board in 2019.
Bolloré's departure comes less than two years after he announced a dramatic and wide-reaching transformation plan for the company under the 'Reimagine' banner, focused on electrifying the product line-up, decarbonising its operations and boosting the quality of the cars it builds.
The strategy was headlined by the repositioning of Jaguar as an all-electric luxury brand from 2025, and by the axing of the marque's then-imminent electric XJ luxury saloon, which had already reached an advanced stage of development. As part of Reimagine, Bolloré said every Land Rover would be offered with an electric powertrain by the end of the decade.
Bolloré most recently appeared at JLR's third quarter financial presentation, where he warned that the ongoing semiconductor supply crisis would take "years" to resolve, amid a backdrop of towering order books (the company says it has a record 205,000 currently to fulfil), rising production costs and supply chain difficulties.
JLR narrowed its losses to £173 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared with £302m in the same period last year and £524m in the second quarter, but a huge surge in demand for its new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models put a strain on its restricted production capacity.
A statement from JLR parent company Tata Motors said: “Mr Thierry Bolloré has today tendered his resignation as the Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, UK, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company due to personal reasons.
I have to say I'm happy he's gone, Jaguar has been invisible for last few years, the range needed investment - the XJ EV might not have been the perfect car but I would have put it into the market to show what was coming, the pace shows Jaguar has the talent to deliver great products. I fear they have left it too late but I hope not
As a customer who's been waiting over 18 months thanks to his policies, all I have to say is good riddance. Destroyed Jaguar and tried his best for non-Range Rover branded products too.
Will we now see the oh-so-close EV XJ make some form of ressurrection? Feel like they have to do something because 2024 / 2025 feels like a long wait for something new in Jaguar showrooms.