BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Can Prodrive win in the unpredictable last-mile van market?
UP NEXT
Nissan Ariya Nismo to arrive in UK next year with 429bhp

Can Prodrive win in the unpredictable last-mile van market?

Demand for urban delivery vehicles has sparked a hot contest for everything from cargo bicycles to full-size vans
Nick Gibbs
News
5 mins read
10 September 2024

The lure of the profitable van market has burned once high-flying start-ups like Arrival, but the chance to disrupt the old guard by means of electrification is still pulling in new players, who are eyeing up the 'last-mile' market in particular.

The latest to jump in is storied engineering company Prodrive, which has formed Elm Mobility with UK design company Astheimer to put the Elm Evolv small electric van into production from 2028.

'Last-mile' is defined as the final stage in the delivery process from a logistics hub to your door.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Maserati GranTurismo review 2024 01 dynamic
Maserati Granturismo and Grancabrio review
8
Maserati Granturismo and Grancabrio review
Ferrari612Scaglietti lead
Used Ferrari 612 Scaglietti 2004-2011 review
8
Used Ferrari 612 Scaglietti 2004-2011 review
Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot e-3008
7
Peugeot e-3008
Ford Puma front three quarter
Ford Puma
8
Ford Puma
Toyota Prius review 2024 01 front action
Toyota Prius
8
Toyota Prius

View all car reviews