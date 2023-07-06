BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Andy Palmer: UK's 'laissez-faire' electrification is 'insanely stupid'
UP NEXT
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE coupé brings soft-top cabrio

Andy Palmer: UK's 'laissez-faire' electrification is 'insanely stupid'

Former Aston Martin CEO implores government to increase incentives to boost EV transition
Autocar
News
3 mins read
6 July 2023

Former Aston Martin CEO and automotive leader, investor and commentator Andy Palmer has described parts of the UK government’s approach to securing the industry’s electrified future as “insanely stupid”.

Quizzed on the need for an industrial strategy to support the automotive industry, as mooted by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) recently as part of a £106 billion economic growth plan by 2030, Palmer said: “I'm apolitical, and always have been, but unfortunately the UK is behind on almost everything. We have a concept of 'small government', which means applying a laissez-faire approach to letting market forces decide where we're going, but unfortunately that is at odds with what the rest of the world is doing.

“If I look at the transport space, and the disruption in that space, I don't think it's cool to sit back and see where market forces take it.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt touring review 2023 01 tracking front
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives