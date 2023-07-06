Andy Palmer: UK's 'laissez-faire' electrification is 'insanely stupid'

Former Aston Martin CEO and automotive leader, investor and commentator Andy Palmer has described parts of the UK government’s approach to securing the industry’s electrified future as “insanely stupid”.

Quizzed on the need for an industrial strategy to support the automotive industry, as mooted by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) recently as part of a £106 billion economic growth plan by 2030, Palmer said: “I'm apolitical, and always have been, but unfortunately the UK is behind on almost everything. We have a concept of 'small government', which means applying a laissez-faire approach to letting market forces decide where we're going, but unfortunately that is at odds with what the rest of the world is doing.

“If I look at the transport space, and the disruption in that space, I don't think it's cool to sit back and see where market forces take it.