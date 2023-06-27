BACK TO ALL NEWS
Back EV manufacturing to 'unlock £106bn by 2030'
UP NEXT
BAC boss: Supply chain shortcomings slowing EV development

Back EV manufacturing to 'unlock £106bn by 2030’

Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders calls on all UK political parties to back five pledges as part of new manifesto
Will Rimell
News
3 mins read
27 June 2023

The UK could unlock £106 billion of economic growth by 2030 if the country urgently commits to championing an EV industry – because by training workers, building a large enough charging network “for everyone” and other measures, it would create a tenfold rise in the annual production of electric cars.

That is the claim of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which says in its 'Manifesto 2030: Automotive growth for a zero emission future', launched today, that production could hit more than 750,000 BEVs per year by 2030

However, such growth is contingent on attracting top car makers to build their next-generation electric models in British factories – joining the likes of Mini – as well as scaling up an emerging EV supply chain.

Related articles

As such, the SMMT has called on the UK’s political parties to commit to five pledges that, it says, will “drive industrial transformation, mobility for all, upskilling, global trade and clean, affordable energy”.

