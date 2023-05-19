Driving Pride: new industry group pushes for better LGBTQ+ inclusion

A new LGBTQ+ movement formed of members working within the automotive industry and backed by some of the world’s biggest OEMs is on a mission to make the industry more inclusive.

Named Driving Pride, it provides a safe and supportive space for all LGBTQ+ people within the sector, as well as helping members promote diversity and “shift inclusion forward” within their respective companies.

Backers include major car makers such as Ford and JLR, with more pushing to get involved.

“We’re needed now more than ever,” founder Ed Rogers told invitees at the group’s launch event in London this week.