BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Driving Pride: new industry group pushes for better LGBTQ+ inclusion
UP NEXT
Toyota argues case for UK hybrid sales after 2030

Driving Pride: new industry group pushes for better LGBTQ+ inclusion

Members are working with car firms, including Ford and JLR, to promote better working environments for LGBTQ+ staff
News
2 mins read
19 May 2023

A new LGBTQ+ movement formed of members working within the automotive industry and backed by some of the world’s biggest OEMs is on a mission to make the industry more inclusive.

Named Driving Pride, it provides a safe and supportive space for all LGBTQ+ people within the sector, as well as helping members promote diversity and “shift inclusion forward” within their respective companies.

Backers include major car makers such as Ford and JLR, with more pushing to get involved.

Related articles

“We’re needed now more than ever,” founder Ed Rogers told invitees at the group’s launch event in London this week.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Drives

vw id3 review 2023 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
porsche cayenne e hybrid review 202301 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Maserati Grecale GT front tracking
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
maserati mc20 cielo review 2023 01 tracking front
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
masrati grecale review 2023001 cornering front
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives