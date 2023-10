Cars in China are almost obscenely cheap; the same model over here costs up to double as much for the same specification.

Almost two-thirds of Chinese automotive exports to the UK are electric cars, and despite their well-known price premium over ICE cars, the same EVs are being sold in China at prices below that of petrol and diesel models here.

Examples include the new BYD Dolphin, a small hatchback costing from the equivalent of £13,158 in China.