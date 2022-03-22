Skoda to launch new brand identity in September

Skoda will launch a new design language later this year that is intended to give a modern edge to its model range and “prepare the firm for the digital and electric mobility era”.

The Czech car maker described the decision as “the most dramatic change for Skoda since joining the Volkswagen Group”. The overhaul will include a new brand design, vehicle design language, model range and product positioning ethos.

Skoda's new design language was announced at its annual press conference and will be named Modern Solid.

Details of the design language changes have yet to be disclosed, but Skoda confirmed it will first be seen on its electric models.

Outgoing Skoda CEO Thomas Schäfer suggested the new design language was a response to changing customer lifestyles.

“We are taking a big leap this year to make the brand even more modern,” said Schäfer. “Our customers' requirements are changing rapidly.

“We want to align ourselves more closely with our customers’ lifestyles. In doing so, we are guided by our corporate vision and will help the world live smarter. I can assure you: there will be a real ‘wow’ moment - both for our customers and for our competition.”

Schäfer, who leaves Skoda at the end of March to lead the Volkswagen brand, suggested that devising the new design language was one of his biggest achievements as CEO. He said Modern Solid would uplift Skoda and reflect "the strong proud Czech brand that it is”.

The new design language will form part of Skoda’s decade of transformation, which also includes the introduction of three new electric vehicles to sit below the Skoda Enyaq iV and a production capacity increase of 150,000 vehicles.

Among the new arrivals will be a Skoda Superb successor, a city SUV and a potential all-electric Skoda Octavia.

More details for the rebrand will be revealed in the second half of this year.