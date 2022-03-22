BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Skoda to launch new brand identity in September
UP NEXT
New Maserati Grecale Folgore is electric sports SUV for 2023

Skoda to launch new brand identity in September

Firm describes the decision as “the most dramatic change for Skoda since joining the Volkswagen Group"
News
2 mins read
22 March 2022

Skoda will launch a new design language later this year that is intended to give a modern edge to its model range and “prepare the firm for the digital and electric mobility era”.

The Czech car maker described the decision as “the most dramatic change for Skoda since joining the Volkswagen Group”. The overhaul will include a new brand design, vehicle design language, model range and product positioning ethos. 

Skoda's new design language was announced at its annual press conference and will be named Modern Solid.

Related articles

Details of the design language changes have yet to be disclosed, but Skoda confirmed it will first be seen on its electric models. 

Outgoing Skoda CEO Thomas Schäfer suggested the new design language was a response to changing customer lifestyles.

“We are taking a big leap this year to make the brand even more modern,” said Schäfer. “Our customers' requirements are changing rapidly.

“We want to align ourselves more closely with our customers’ lifestyles. In doing so, we are guided by our corporate vision and will help the world live smarter. I can assure you: there will be a real ‘wow’ moment - both for our customers and for our competition.” 

Schäfer, who leaves Skoda at the end of March to lead the Volkswagen brand, suggested that devising the new design language was one of his biggest achievements as CEO. He said Modern Solid would uplift Skoda and reflect "the strong proud Czech brand that it is

The new design language will form part of Skoda’s decade of transformation, which also includes the introduction of three new electric vehicles to sit below the Skoda Enyaq iV and a production capacity increase of 150,000 vehicles. 

Car Review
Skoda Enyaq iV
1 Skoda Enyaq IV 2021 RT hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Among the new arrivals will be a Skoda Superb successor, a city SUV and a potential all-electric Skoda Octavia

More details for the rebrand will be revealed in the second half of this year.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 RML Short Wheelbase prototype 2022 UK review lead

RML Short Wheelbase 2022 UK review

RML Short Wheelbase 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Jogger 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review
1 nio et7

Nio ET7 Premier Version 2022 review

Nio ET7 Premier Version 2022 review
1 VW Golf R Estate frontcorner

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review
1 Volvo C40 Recharge UK drive 2022 tracking front

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Skoda Enyaq IV 2021 RT hero front

Skoda Enyaq iV

Czech entry into the fast-growing electric family car class aims for a familiar feel

Read our review
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

1 RML Short Wheelbase prototype 2022 UK review lead

RML Short Wheelbase 2022 UK review

RML Short Wheelbase 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Jogger 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review
1 nio et7

Nio ET7 Premier Version 2022 review

Nio ET7 Premier Version 2022 review
1 VW Golf R Estate frontcorner

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review
1 Volvo C40 Recharge UK drive 2022 tracking front

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

View all latest drives