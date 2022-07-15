BACK TO ALL NEWS
Peugeot UK pushes for massive brand awareness boost

French brand wants to replicate European sales in UK, where it is only pipped by Volkswagen
Rachel Burgess
News
2 mins read
15 July 2022

Peugeot deserves to be better known in the UK, regional boss Julie David has said, as she seeks to replicate the success in the UK that the French firm has had on the continent.

While Peugeot ranked second in Europe last year for sales, behind Volkswagen, a number of brands were ahead of it in the UK, including Audi, BMW, Kia and VW.

“It’s about how we build the brand in the UK,” said David. “It’s a brand that deserves to be more well-known, particularly for Gen Z. The products are amazing. We have contemporary modern design. The World Endurance Championship [in which Peugeot has just entered its new 9X8 hypercar] is really authentic and builds awareness. The customer journey is something we need to build on. It’s crucial for us and all brands.”

Related articles

David admitted that there has in the past been “a challenge” around French brands being embraced in the UK but added that the nod to Frenchness in the latest Peugeot 308 advert - which uses a French song called Mon Manège à Moi - has been well received. “We have to be very credible in the way we use French culture [to market cars],” she said.

Last year, Peugeot held 3.7% UK market share. In the future, once the turbulence caused by semiconductor shortages has settled down, it “really should be 6%”, David said.

“Overall, we’re down but less down than others. The unpredictability is greater than last year. We’re not going to see supply come back this year," she continued.

“Ultimately, we should have much greater market share, and the new 408 is an additional vehicle, although we removed the 108. Market share shouldn't come at the expense of anything else. We must deliver consistently every time throughout the whole process.”

Peugeot has seen particular growth of the e-208 and e-2008 electric cars, while orders for the new 308 hatchback show 40% of demand is for the plug-in hybrid variant – significantly more than the 6.4% of the total PHEV market year to date.

“We want to be known as a low-emissions vehicle brand,” said David. “2030 isn’t very far off when you think about cars in a family. We have a duty of care to make sure everything is talking about LEVs. The difference in the knowledge and confidence around LEVs that our retailers have now compared to three years ago is huge.”

Talking about Peugeot’s move towards an agency model and online sales, she commented: “If we want to build brand image, we’ve got to move away from dealing. We need more clarity for buyers: what am I paying and what am I getting?”

