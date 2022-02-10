BACK TO ALL NEWS
​Automotive Marketing & Communications Awards 2022 shortlist announced
​Automotive Marketing & Communications Awards 2022 shortlist announced

53 companies are shortlisted for inaugural awards, designed to recognise in-house teams and supporting agencies
Autocar
News
4 mins read
10 February 2022

Autocar Business has announced the shortlist for its inaugural Automotive Marketing & Communications Awards, with a total of 53 companies in the running for a win across 16 different categories.

Despite all the turbulence of the last couple of years, the strong entry list demonstrated the continuing creativity of the industry. Open to a range of companies and agencies, from digital marketing operators to software and data intelligence specialists, the awards recognise achievement across a range of categories.

Each entry was reviewed by a panel of judges: Jack Carter (automotive brand partnerships lead from UK, TikTok), Michelle Davis (automotive lead at LinkedIn), John Gardiner (executive director, communications, Ford of Britain & Ireland, and corporate communications, Ford of Europe), Mark Harrison (managing director, Praga Cars Ltd), David Parkinson (CEO and MD, Brave & Heart), Michelle Roberts (marketing director at BMW UK), Mike Biscoe (European marketing director at Maserati), Paul Lilly (head of brand at Harley Davidson UK), Anil Manji (Cabinet Office), Kate Thompson (head of marketing, press and public relations at VW Vans) and Hamel Soni (senior industry heads, automotive at Google). The judges were chaired by industry expert Gabi Whitfield and awarded points on three main criteria, ranking the strength of the idea or programme, how well it was executed and delivered as well as its overall results.

The full list of shortlisted nominations is below. 

“Making A Difference” societal campaign of the year:

Ford Motor Company & Ogilvy UK for ‘NHS Ford Vaccine Van’ 

Polestar for ‘#NoWasteofSpace’ 

Jaguar Land Rover UK for ‘RED CROSS UK COVD RESPONSE from LAND ROVER’ 

Bentley Motors for ‘Bentley Motors Unifying Spur campaign’ 

LKQ Euro Car Parts for ‘Talk. Listen.’ 

Jardine Motors Group for ‘#WeAreJMG’ 

Best Online/eCommerce Experience:

ZeroLight for ‘ZeroLight’s pioneering virtual launch of the Lucid Air’ 

Mazda UK for ‘Optimising online conversion for Mazda UK’ 

Drivvn for ‘Digital transformation of automotive retail’ 

Aston Martin Lagonda for ‘Aston Martin Configurator 2021’ 

Best Use of Data:

Zone for ‘BMW Group Virtual Retention Manager from Enabling Retailers to provide targeted aftersales messages at the right time’ 

London North Eastern Railway for ‘Celebrating International Women's Day 2021’ 

Aston Barclay ‘Aston Barclay Desirability Index’ 

Spark 44 for ‘LIFE AT 45 DEGREES – NEW LAND ROVER DEFENDER’ 

Marketing Delivery for ‘Marketing Delivery and Vindis – recapturing lost leads and data’ 

Merkle UK for ‘Enhanced CRM through The Customer Engagement Platform (CEP)’ 

Best Use of Influencers:

Jaguar Land Rover UK for ‘PROJECT DISCOVERY’ 

Praga Cars UK for ‘Praga Cars UK’s Guest Driver race programme featuring Jimmy Broadbent’ 

Branded Content of the Year:

London North Eastern Railway for ‘In The Driver's Seat’ 

Jaguar Land Rover UK for ‘NO TIME TO DIE – NEW LAND ROVER DEFENDER’ 

Jaguar Land Rover for ‘NEW LAND ROVER DEFENDER – CAPABLE OF GREAT THINGS from THE DAILY ROUTINE’ 

INEOS Automotive for ‘Building the Grenadier: The Unveiling of an Uncompromising 4X4’ 

Communications Team of the Year:

Genesis Motor Group for ‘Genesis Motor Europe Communications Team’ 

London North Eastern Railway for ‘London North Eastern Railway Communications Team’ 

INEOS Automotive and PFPR Communications for ‘INEOS Automotive Global PR Team’ 

Unlimited Group for ‘Unlimited Group (InfromHouse at Ford)’

Volkswagen UK, PHD UK (media), adam & eve/DDB (Creative), Talon (OOH), 72 Point (PR), DDB (Social), Fuse (Brand Partnership Agency) for ‘Volkwagen Leaders In Electric Mobility’ 

Jardine Motors Group for ‘Group Communication Team’ 

Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year:

Jaguar Land Rover UK for ‘LAND ROVER ‘OUTSPIRATION HUNT’: HELPING THE NATION TO TRACK DOWN REWARDS IN THE GREAT OUTDOORS’ 

Marketing Delivery for 'Jaguar ‘We want your car’ 

Event (Digital or Physical) of the Year:

Ogilvy UK for ‘Fordswitch & Go Electric’

Noble Events for ‘Honda e Launch’

Ignition for ‘Arkana World’

Wasserman for ‘Big Days Out At Longleat with MINI Countryman’

Goose Live Events for ‘Bentley GT Speed Global Media Drive, Sicily 2021’ 

PR Campaign of the Year:

Ogilvy UK for ‘Fordswitch & Go Electric’

London North Eastern Railway and Tin Man Communications for ‘The Green Guide’

Performance Communications for ‘Abarth Virtual Reality (VR) Campaign’ 

Product or Service Launch of the Year:

Gravity Global for ‘EGR RollTrac: Bring it On’

Performance Communications for ‘Genesis Motor Europe Launch Webinar’

April Six Mobility for ‘V8 from The Launch of an Icon’

ŠKODA for ‘ENYAQ iV Launch: Purrs electric, Grrs attitude’

TMW Unlimited for ‘BMW Real Time Test Drive’

McCann Milton Keynes for ‘Lotus Emira’ 

Retail/Dealer Marketing Campaign of the Year:

April Six Mobility for ‘The Unbelievable Truth’

TMW Unlimited for ‘Toyota and Lexus Retailer Covid Response’

Small Budget Campaign of the Year:

Loop for ‘Show Us Your Shed’ 

London North Eastern Railway for ‘Celebrating International Women's Day 2021’ 

WAA Chosen for ‘MotoFest Coventry 2021 – Hitting top gear in a pandemic year’ 

Social Media Campaign of the Year:

Gravity Global for ‘EGR RollTrac: Bring it On’ 

ŠKODA UK for ‘ŠKODA ENYAQ iV: PU-RR & GR-RR (social)’Jay Wing for 'Le Mans 2021'

