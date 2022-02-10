​Automotive Marketing & Communications Awards 2022 shortlist announced

Autocar Business has announced the shortlist for its inaugural Automotive Marketing & Communications Awards, with a total of 53 companies in the running for a win across 16 different categories.

Despite all the turbulence of the last couple of years, the strong entry list demonstrated the continuing creativity of the industry. Open to a range of companies and agencies, from digital marketing operators to software and data intelligence specialists, the awards recognise achievement across a range of categories.

Each entry was reviewed by a panel of judges: Jack Carter (automotive brand partnerships lead from UK, TikTok), Michelle Davis (automotive lead at LinkedIn), John Gardiner (executive director, communications, Ford of Britain & Ireland, and corporate communications, Ford of Europe), Mark Harrison (managing director, Praga Cars Ltd), David Parkinson (CEO and MD, Brave & Heart), Michelle Roberts (marketing director at BMW UK), Mike Biscoe (European marketing director at Maserati), Paul Lilly (head of brand at Harley Davidson UK), Anil Manji (Cabinet Office), Kate Thompson (head of marketing, press and public relations at VW Vans) and Hamel Soni (senior industry heads, automotive at Google). The judges were chaired by industry expert Gabi Whitfield and awarded points on three main criteria, ranking the strength of the idea or programme, how well it was executed and delivered as well as its overall results.

The full list of shortlisted nominations is below.

“Making A Difference” societal campaign of the year:

Ford Motor Company & Ogilvy UK for ‘NHS Ford Vaccine Van’

Polestar for ‘#NoWasteofSpace’

Jaguar Land Rover UK for ‘RED CROSS UK COVD RESPONSE from LAND ROVER’

Bentley Motors for ‘Bentley Motors Unifying Spur campaign’

LKQ Euro Car Parts for ‘Talk. Listen.’

Jardine Motors Group for ‘#WeAreJMG’

Best Online/eCommerce Experience:

ZeroLight for ‘ZeroLight’s pioneering virtual launch of the Lucid Air’

Mazda UK for ‘Optimising online conversion for Mazda UK’

Drivvn for ‘Digital transformation of automotive retail’