Of all the recent CEO changes, Volvo dropping Jim Rowan in favour of his predecessor Håkan Samuelsson provoked the most puzzled response among car industry watchers.

“It’s the biggest surprise of all the changes,” said former Nissan and Aston Martin senior executive Andy Palmer. “In my mind, he was doing great.”

Volvo hasn’t officially confirmed the reason for Rowan’s departure, but two separate sources have confirmed to Autocar that he was pushed out.