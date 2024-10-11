Stellantis boss Tavares to step down in 2026

Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares has confirmed that he will retire from his role in early 2026 – while announcing a major management reshuffle to try and revitalise the car maker.

The 66-year-old Tavares has led Stellantis, the world’s fourth largest automotive firm, since it was formed by the merger of the PSA Group and FCA in 2021. But the group has struggled recently, particularly in the North America where it has traditionally been strong.

With earnings and sales in the region declining Stellantis recently cut its profit forecast and signalled potential reductions in share dividend payouts. Its share price has also been falling.

Stellantis recently confirmed that the search for Tavares’s successor had begun, but indicated he could stay on beyond the end of his current contract in March 2026.