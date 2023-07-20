Jaguar Land Rover names Adrian Mardell as new permanent CEO

Adrian Mardell has been named permanent CEO of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), having led the company on an interim basis since the departure of his predecessor, Thierry Bolloré, late last year.

Mardell was previously chief financial officer at JLR and had been on the company's board of directors for three years prior to his appointment to the top job. He has signed a three-year contract for the new position, according to JLR.

Since being named as Bolloré's replacement in November, Mardell has made several high-profile appearances and announcements on behalf of the company, most notably during a wide-reaching strategy update in April, at which he gave key details of the company's operational and industrial future.

It was at this event that Mardell confirmed JLR would not build its own EV battery factory, instead becoming an "anchor customer" of a facility to be built by parent company Tata.