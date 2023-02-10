BACK TO ALL NEWS
Former Ford boss Steven Armstrong joins Aston Martin

Brit Steven Armstrong, previously Ford of Europe chairman, is working at Aston Martin as a consultant
Former senior Ford executive Steven Armstrong has joined Aston Martin as a consultant, as predicted by Autocar.

Armstrong, who retired from Ford at the end of last year, aged 58, previously held senior positions with the firm in Africa, China, Europe, India, the Middle East, North America and South America. He was also COO at Volvo when it was sold to Geely, now itself a minority shareholder in Aston Martin.

On retirement Armstrong took on a series of non-executive appointments across different industries upon retirement and he is understood to have joined Aston Martin in a consultancy role focused on a specific area of the business on a part-time basis.

Armstrong - whose role as a consultant at Aston Martin was confirmed by the firm - joins a team led by former Ferrari boss Amedeo Felisa. While

