Geely acquires 7.6% stake in Aston Martin

Chinese vehicle manufacturing giant Geely has acquired a 7.6% stake in Aston Martin, completing a round of funding in which the British firm raised £654 million.

Geely, which owns LEVC, Lotus, Lynk&Co, Polestar, Volvo and half of Smart, was rumoured to be considering a stake in Aston Martin as far back as 2020, before Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll's Yew Tree consortium took control at Gaydon.

More recently, Aston Martin revealed that it had rejected a proposed £1.3 billion investment package from Atlas Consortium - a group led by Geely and Investindustrial, the Italian owner of Morgan.

At the time, Atlas's offer was said to have "markedly overestimated the company's new equity capital requirements, would have been heavily dilutive for existing shareholders and comprised a number of execution obstacles".

Now Geely joins other high-profile shareholders in Aston Martin, including Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which took a 16.7% share for £78m; Yew Tree, which retains a 19% stake; and Mercedes-Benz, which most recently held a 9.7% stake but invested further in this latest funding round to boost its share back up.

It hasn't been confirmed how much Geely – China's largest private car maker – paid for its 7.6% share in the 109-year-old British sports car maker.

Aston Martin revealed plans for a huge £654m funding round in mid-July, with the aim of lowering its debt (posted at £1.28bn in June) and solidifying its future plans.

Some £335m came from Stroll, Mercedes and the PIF, with the rest to be raised in a subsequent rights issue, which has just been completed.