Ferrari boosts 2022 forecast as worldwide shipments rise

Ferrari has marginally increased its 2022 forecast following a strong third quarter in which it posted €228 million (£196m) in net profits.

The sports car maker attributed this success to the launch of the Ferrari 296 GTB, as well as the lower-volume Ferrari 812 Competizione.

Ferrari delivered 3188 cars over the three months to the end of September, a 15.9% improvement compared with the same period last year.

Of these, 81% were pure-combustion models, such as the V8-powered Ferrari Portofino M (pictured below). The remainder were all hybrids, such as the electrified V6 296 GTB.

So far this year, Ferrari has delivered 9894 cars, a 21% increase compared with the same point in 2021.

During the third quarter of 2022, Ferrari generated €1.25 billion (£1.1bn) of net revenue, up 18.7% year on year.

The Italian company thus increased its 2022 guidance forecast from €4.9bn (£4.2bn) in net revenue to €5.0bn (£4.3bn).

The company’s order books are “outstanding”, said CEO Benedetto Vigna, who added: “With the exception of a few models, [the] entire range is sold out.”

Ferrari stated that ongoing deliveries of the F8 (pictured above) have sustained the growth, despite order books having closed. A spokesperson declined to comment on how many examples have yet to be built.

However, Ferrari SF90 shipments fell as production of the lesser-powered 296 GTB hybrid began. A new range-topping SF90 is thought to be in development, after a modified test mule was spotted earlier this week.