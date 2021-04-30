New Ferrari 812 Competizione: 819bhp special gets open-top option

The hardcore new Competizione edition of the Ferrari 812 Superfast features the most powerful combustion engine of any road car from Maranello.

Detailed last month but revealed in full today, it is described as "the ultimate expression of Ferrari's concept of an extreme front-engined berlinetta. It brings a raft of visual, mechanical and dynamic upgrades over the standard car, itself beaten in terms of outright potency by only the LaFerrari and SF90 Stradale hybrid supercars.

It has also been confirmed today the the limited-run supercar will be offered in targa-topped 'Competizione A' guise - based on the open-roof GTS version of the standard 812. All 999 versions of the hardtop version have been sold already, with prices starting from €499,000 (£430,000) in Italy, as have the 599 examples of the more exclusive Aperta, which is priced from €578,000 (£499,000).

Chief among the upgrades is a substantial power hike from the front-mounted V12, which has been boosted from 789bhp to 819bhp, slightly more than the figure produced by Lamborghini's new electrically assisted top-rung hypercar, the Sián FKP 37.

Most notably, the rev limit is up from 8900rpm to 9500rpm - making this Ferrari's highest-revving production engine to date and among the quickest-spinning road-going V12s ever made. This was achieved through a redesign of several key bottom-end elements.

The titanium con-rods, for example, are said to be 40% lighter than on the standard car, while the pins inside the pistons and the camshafts now wear a 'diamond-like carbon' coating for reduced friction and improved durability.

The crankshaft, too, has been rebalanced and weighs 3% less in the standard Superfast, and the intake system has been fitted with 'variable geometry inlet tracts' which essentially change the length of the intake constantly to maximise the strength of the explosion in the combustion chamber.

Meanwhile, Ferrari has enhanced what it calls its "traditional incredibly high standard of engine sound" with a specially tuned exhaust system, which introduces a petrol particulate filter while preserving the 812's trademark noise courtesy of a new tailpipe design.

The Superfast's seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox features in the Competizione, but calibration work has cut shift times by a claimed 5%, while the lifted rev limiter ensures "even more sporty" gear changes.

The 812 Competizione is claimed to be capable of accelerating from 0-62mph in 2.85 seconds and on to a top speed of 211mph.

Aside from improved straight-line pace, the special edition also adopts a series of revisions aimed at enhancing handling. Most notably, independent steering is now fitted to all four wheels, which Ferrari claims will extend "the feeling of agility and precision when cornering, as well as providing unparalleled responsiveness to steering inputs".