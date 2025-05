Citroën has appointed Volkswagen Group France boss Xavier Chardon as its new CEO, replacing Thierry Koskas from 2 June.

Chardon has been at the German firm since 2012 and in his most recent role since 2021.

Before joining Volkswagen, he spent almost 20 years at Citroën, most recently as its French boss between 2009 and 2011.

Koskas took over as head of the French brand at the start of 2023.