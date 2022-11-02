BACK TO ALL NEWS
Aston Martin downgrades forecast amid mounting losses

Margins soar in Q3 but supply problems, investments and weak pound contribute to losses
2 November 2022

Aston Martin has adjusted its forecasts for 2022 after mounting financial losses in Q3 but says it remains on track with its ambitious growth plans.

The sports car firm's latest results come in the wake of a £654 million fundraising round that included substantial cash contributions from the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), existing shareholder Mercedes-Benz and – more recently – Chinese automotive giant Geely Holdings.

Over the three months to the end of September, Aston sold 1384 cars – up 3% on the same quarter last year – and generated £316m in revenue, a 33% increase. But initial plans were to sell 6600 cars this year and the firm now says a figure between 6200 and 6600 units is likely so has downgraded its margin forecast.

The firm's pre-tax losses this year stand at £511m, more than double the £189m figure at this time last year.

Contributors to the losses in Q3 included ongoing logistical and supply obstacles (which have left more than 400 unfinished cars – worth £106 million – awaiting parts in factories) and the weakening of the pound, which has increased the value of some of its debt, measured in US dollars. It also paid out £65m in interest on its debts, which currently stand at £833.4m, up from £808.6m this time last year.

Aston also invested £213m into the development of new models during Q3, including the heavily updated Vantage, DB11 (pictured below) and DBS, which are due next year.

Wholesales are down 4% for the year to date, but revenues are up 16%, which Aston attributes to an average cost per sale of £173,000 (up 15% on 2021). This rose to £189,000 in the third quarter, in part due to the 17 Valkyrie hypercars that the firm delivered to customers in the quarter.

Aston's margins for Q3 stand at 33%, "reflecting improved pricing and core mix" but hampered by "higher logistics and manufacturing costs". Important contributors to the margins include the limited-run Aston Martin V12 Vantage and £1.75m DBR22 Speedster, both sold out, and the Valkyrie hypercar, the average selling price of which is thought to be around £2.5m.

Aston says "active management of supply chain and logistics challenges" is expected to minimise their financial impact into 2023 and its production allocation for GT and sports cars is fulfilled until the second quarter.

Chairman Lawrence Stroll lamented the losses but was bullish about the company's outlook. He said: "On one hand, we have continued to see very impressive demand across our product range and the underlying fundamentals of Aston Martin are very strong. Retails continue to outpace wholesales, front-engine sports cars are now sold out into the second quarter of 2023 and we have seen an acceleration in orders for our DBX 707 as we increase its availability to dealers.

"On the other hand, and in the context of supply chain and logistics disruption as well as inflationary pressures impacting the broader automotive industry, over the last two quarters we have encountered specific supply chain challenges that have delayed our ability to meet customer demand. Whilst we moved quickly to resolve the shortages that affected our Q2 performance, our Q3 growth was hindered by new supply chain challenges, impacting more than 400 vehicles that had been planned to be delivered in the quarter.

"Although these headwinds, which are already improving in Q4, have disrupted our near-term financial performance and modestly impacted our full-year guidance, the medium- and long-term outlook is robust. I remain extremely confident in our strategy and ability to deliver the targets we have set. We have also seen substantial revenue growth, driven by record average selling prices, and continued excitement around our iconic brand."

Stroll added that he is confident in the recent round of funding being "the last foundation" in Aston being able to realise its vision, and that Aston will be sustainably free cash flow positive from 2024.

Aston expects to sell 10,000 cars, generate £2 billion in revenue and post £500m in pre-tax earnings by 2024/2025 and it anticipates that volumes will increase significantly from Q4 of 2022. More specifically, it says it can deliver between 75 and 90 Valkyries by the end of this year.

