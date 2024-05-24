BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: To L3 or not to L3: car makers divided over next autonomy steps
UP NEXT
Ultimate city EV? £90k baby Bentley Blower driven

To L3 or not to L3: car makers divided over next autonomy steps

Only certain flagship BMW and Mercedes vehicles currently offer level-three hands-off, eyes-off autonomy – and their use is heavily restricted
Nick Gibbs
News
7 mins read
24 May 2024

Car makers are sharply divided over whether to offer level-three (L3) autonomy as they weigh up the cost versus reward of allowing their cars to take control from the driver for limited periods amid a wider technology race.

Right now, only BMW and Mercedes offer level-three hands-off, eyes-off autonomy in their flagship limos, and then only in Germany and select states in the US at traffic jam speeds.

More, however, are scheduled to join their ranks, with a total of 25,000 global sales of level-three-enabled vehicles in 2024 rising to more than one million in 2026, according to the latest global level-three autonomous vehicle forecast by Counterpoint Research.

Related articles

Who will join the two German brands remains to be seen.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

01 Ford eTransit Custom L1H1 review 2024 lead track
Ford E-Transit Custom
Ford E-Transit Custom
citroen e c3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Citroen e-C3
8
Citroen e-C3
mercedes amg gt 63 coupe review 2024 01 front cornering
Mercedes-AMG GT
7
Mercedes-AMG GT
citroen c3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Citroen C3
8
Citroen C3
maxus mifa 9 review 2024 01 panning
Maxus Mifa 9
5
Maxus Mifa 9

View all car reviews