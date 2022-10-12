Hyundai Motor Group details huge £11 billion software ramp-up

The Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) will tap into significant new revenue streams and greatly enhance the functionality of its global vehicle fleet with a new Connected Car Operating System (CCOS), modular EV platforms and advanced autonomous features.

It's part of the Korean giant's push to "transform all vehicles to software-defined vehicles (SDVs)" by 2025, detailed as part of a presentation outlining the group's shift in focus to the digital capabilities of its fleet.

By 2030, the group has pledged to invest the equivalent of £11 billion in its digital transformation strategy, which will include the establishment of a dedicated Global Software Centre - home to the development of all new digital functions. It will hire "some of the world's best software developers and develop devices and services that prioritize UX to bring new experiences to the mobility market".

The company expects 20 million vehicles worldwide to be registered to the CCOS – being developed in partnership with Nvidia – by 2025, enabling "cutting-edge telecommunication features" that "will create unprecedented value and possibilities and provide customers personalised services, such as software subscriptions".

A key tenet of this initiative is that, ultimately, all Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles (combustion and electric) will be kept constantly up to date with the latest group technology, courtesy of standard over-the-air connectivity functions, by 2025.

This doesn't just have implications for safety and convenience but also allows customers to remotely boost the performance of their cars – similar to a recent upgrade for the Polestar 2 that boosted power from 402bhp to 469bhp. Plus, the company highlights the inherent boost in residual values that comes from adding new technology to older vehicles.

As early as next year, Hyundai Motor Group will start offering features on demand (FoD) via the infotainment interface of its vehicles, allowing customers to activate functions as and when they are needed - thereby standardising vehicle production processes and generating significant new revenues post-purchase.

Beyond the user experience, however, the CCOS will also play a core role in the operation of Hyundai Motor Group's new purpose-built vehicles (PBV), self-driving taxis and even 'advanced air mobility' full-sized drones. It will facilitate data capture from these vehicle fleets and allow the manufacturer to work more closely with operator clients to streamline logistics.

Another beneficiary of this data gathered will be the company's autonomous-technology development division, which can use information from vehicle cameras, radars and lidars to advance development of self-driving technology.