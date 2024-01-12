Van sales boom makes Renault one of UK's fastest-growing brands

A near-doubling of light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales pushed Renault to become one of the UK's fastest-growing brands in 2023, while “surprisingly high” Renault Clio sales propped up its car business.

Over the 12 months, Renault sold 71,000 vehicles in the UK market, putting it just behind leader MG in the growth table and above stalwarts including Volkswagen, Audi, and Vauxhall. Of those, 51,000 (72%) were hybrid or electric E-Tech models.

The Renault Group – comprising Renault, Dacia and Alpine – recorded 99,000 vehicle sales, a 33% rise year on year.

The Renault brand's 2023 success was driven by the popularity of its three-vehicle LCV line-up: Kangoo, Master and Trafic.